Chinese Delegation Strengthens Economic Ties in Styria

This meeting shows the development of cooperation between Styria and Chinese companies in the automotive industry.

The delegation, comprising over 20 company representatives, met with leading Styrian politicians during their visit. Ambassador Qi Mei held talks with State Parliament President Gerald Deutschmann, Deputy Governor Manuela Khom, and Member of the National Council Ernst Gödl.

A key item on the agenda was a visit to automotive supplier Magna Steyr in Graz. The Chinese company representatives observed the manufacturing processes at this world-leading production site. The visit highlights the growing importance of Chinese cooperation for Magna Steyr. The company recently received a major order from Chinese electric car manufacturer Xpeng. Magna Steyr will produce Xpeng models for the European market in Graz. Such partnerships help Chinese manufacturers bypass EU punitive tariffs and expand their presence in Europe.

This was followed by a roundtable seminar between Chinese and Styrian companies in the Knights' Hall of the Landhaus. Ambassador Qi Mei gave a keynote speech. She systematically explained the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. She also presented proposals for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development.

The ambassador emphasized the strategic opportunities arising from China's high-quality development and high-level opening up to the outside world. She encouraged companies on both sides to deepen exchange and cooperation. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly at the local level between China and Styria, which already enjoy close cooperation in areas such as science and economics, and for which China is an important trading partner.

