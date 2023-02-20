Chancellor Nehammer Discussed Migration Issues With the Spanish Prime Minister in Vienna
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Vienna. He mentioned the Spanish expertise in terms of external border control. On the same day, he also met with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo.
Federal Chancellor Nehammer met the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who paid an official visit to Austria on the occasion of Spain's assumption of the EU Council Presidency, for a working meeting. "Spain takes over the Presidency at a time that is more than challenging. We have war in Europe. We all have the same problems when it comes to inflation and the energy crisis. And we have the big issue of irregular migration." Chancellor Karl Nehammer described the common challenges.
“As an external border country, Spain has the expertise to protect the external borders. The special meeting of the European Council last week was a necessary and important step and demonstrated an unprecedented consensus among all member states. Now you need visible and concrete results that can also be implemented within a clear timetable.” stated Nehammer. He continued by saying that he “particularly welcomes the announced focus on the issue of migration during the presidency."
For the socialist Spanish Prime Minister, Austria is the first leg of a tour of the European capitals before assuming the EU Council Presidency in the summer. Sanchez will travel to Croatia on Thursday and will be in Slovenia on Friday. In all three countries, he wants to present the priorities of the Spanish Presidency. Madrid's priorities formulated so far include promoting the EU's strategic autonomy, closer rapprochement with Latin America, and accelerating negotiations to conclude the EU migration and asylum pact, according to Vienna.at.
At the Vienna Opera Ball, Karl Nehammer also welcomed the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as a guest in Vienna. Before the ball, the two heads of government met for a working meeting in the Federal Chancellery and exchanged views on current political and bilateral issues. The discussion focused on the key issues for Austria's EU policy, such as the fight against illegal migration, measures to increase Europe's competitiveness, and the Western Balkans' rapprochement with the EU.