Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Met with Chancellor Nehammer
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Welcomed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Vienna. Their main topic of discussion was migration and requesting EU regulations regarding the external borders.
During a visit to Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Thursday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he saw that "a consensus was forming" in the EU. Nehammer reiterated the demand for financial EU support for Bulgaria and Greece for the EU's external border protection. The European Union is massively burdened by the system of irregular migration, there is a lot of pressure at the external borders. As far as the question of strengthening external border protection is concerned, many countries are signaling support.
However, it will take several EU summits to resolve these issues, said Rutte. When the EU-Turkey refugee deal was decided in 2016, things were easier, according to the Dutch prime minister. Now the EU has a plethora of problems, including Schengen, Frontex, the Dublin system, and returns. "We have to stick to the Dublin rules again," Rutte demanded, otherwise "Schengen will not survive." "If we want to keep the EU as a haven for refugees, we also have to make sure that the numbers can be managed," said Rutte. More measures are needed to protect the external border. However, Rutte argued that the EU Commission should not be told what to finance, according to Vienna.at
Nehammer said Austria, like the Netherlands, has the same problems with returning Dublin cases. Nehammer accused the EU Commission, which does not want to finance fences, of having an "ideological approach" to this question. The specifications for EU external border protection also include structural measures. It is "not correct if Bulgaria is left alone with the costs". The Bulgarian border guards also protect the borders of Austria and the Netherlands. "It's not an ideological question, it's a pragmatic one," said Nehammer. You have to be flexible and creative. It is also important to finance technical equipment, personnel, and drones. Countries like Bulgaria and Romania must receive support. "A fence that is not monitored is not a barrier." Nehammer described it as important that the EU special summit takes place at all. "It has been waited for far too long."
According to Vienna.at, The Chancellor and Rutte emphasized the close ties between Austria and the Netherlands. "We are united in our concerns about Schengen expansion at this point," said Nehammer. Austria blocked the Schengen accession of Bulgaria and Romania in December because of illegal migration. The Netherlands had also raised concerns about Bulgaria. During a visit to the Bulgarian-Turkish border on Monday, Nehammer called for EU funds of two billion euros to expand the Bulgarian border fence. Under the Dublin system, the country of first reception would be responsible for asylum procedures, but in practice, the system has worked poorly in the EU.