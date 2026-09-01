Ceremonial Reception in Vienna: Turkish Embassy Celebrated “Victory and Armed Forces Day”

Every year, there is a large parade on “Zafer Bayramı” (Victory Day) in Türkiye. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Nérostrateur, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The Turkish Embassy in Vienna served as the setting for a diplomatic meeting of international significance. Among the guests were members of the military-diplomatic corps, representatives of Austrian government institutions, and well-known personalities. Among others, renowned fashion designer Atıl Kutoğlu, Ayten Eler from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Asiye Dönmez, the ambassador’s wife, attended the ceremony.

30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramımızın 104. yıldönümünü Avusturyalı yetkililer, Avusturya’da mukim Askeri Ataşeler ve kıymetli vatandaşlarımızın katılımıyla Büyükelçiliğimizde düzenlediğimiz törenle kutladık. pic.twitter.com/cS1lgSuaM3 — Türkiye in Austria (@TC_ViyanaBE) September 1, 2026

At the start of the event, an official message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was read aloud. Ambassador Dr. Gürsel Dönmez and Military Attaché Colonel Murat Doğusoy then addressed the guests with words of welcome. Both emphasized the historical and contemporary significance of the occasion for the Republic of Türkiye.

The Historical Significance: The Battle of Dumlupınar

Zafer Bayramı is considered one of the most important national holidays of the Republic of Türkiye. It commemorates the decisive victory of the Turkish armed forces under the supreme command of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the Battle of Dumlupınar on August 30, 1922.

The battle marked the climax of the Turkish Grand Offensive (Büyük Taarruz) and served as the turning point in the Turkish War of Independence. The defeat of the enemy’s main force in Anatolia laid the foundation for the end of the War of Independence and the subsequent proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, 1923.

A Day of Remembrance and Honor for the Armed Forces

August 30 is traditionally dedicated not only to commemorating the liberation but also to honoring the Turkish Armed Forces. Across the country, this day is celebrated in Türkiye and Northern Cyprus with military parades, torchlight processions, concerts, and solemn ceremonies.

With the reception in Vienna, the Turkish Mission in Austria underscored the close ties between diplomacy, the country’s history, and the values of the Republic.

Embassy of Türkiye in Vienna