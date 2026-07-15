Bastille Day at the French Embassy and a Distinguished Award in Vienna

The French Embassy had the pleasure of welcoming and hosting its guests at two receptions, held in celebration of France's National Day. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

Even before the holiday, there was cause for celebration at the diplomatic mission. During a formal ceremony, the French Ambassador to Austria, Matthieu Peyraud, presented the insignia of a Knight of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) to the Governor of Salzburg and former Federal Minister for the EU and Constitutional Affairs, Mag. Karoline Edtstadler.

The Legion of Honor is the most prestigious and historic award of the French Republic. With this honor, France recognizes Edtstadler’s tireless and steadfast commitment to deepening bilateral relations between France and Austria. In addition, her dedication to European cooperation and her resolute advocacy for the shared fundamental values of the European Union—democracy, the rule of law, freedom, and solidarity—were recognized. The French Embassy conveyed its warmest congratulations to the visibly honored politician in a ceremonial statement.

A Celebration in the Spirit of Community: July 14 at the Embassy

Tuesday, July 14, marked the glittering highlight of the month of French celebrations. Under the motto “Bonne fête nationale à toutes et à tous!”, the French diplomatic corps in Vienna hosted the traditional festivities to mark the National Day.

Ambassador Matthieu Peyraud was not the only host. Together with Fatène Benhabylès-Foeth (Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the OSCE) and Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat (Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations in Vienna), he welcomed the guests in the magnificent setting of the embassy on Vienna’s Technikerstraße.

The diplomatic corps strategically and atmospherically divided the day into two major receptions:

The lunchtime reception (12:00 p.m.): This event was entirely dedicated to international politics, diplomacy, and business. Guests included high-ranking diplomats from around the world, prominent representatives of the Austrian federal government, key figures in the global economy, as well as leaders of French and Austrian companies and media representatives.

The evening reception: The evening program was dedicated to the French community living in Austria (Communauté française) in a particularly warm atmosphere. Accompanied by French music, stimulating conversations, and culinary specialties, the French community celebrated together with their Austrian friends.

Thanks to Partners and Sponsors

A major event of this kind, centered on encounter and cultural exchange, requires strong partners. In its closing remarks, the French mission expressly emphasized the valuable and indispensable support of numerous sponsors and partners, without whom these festive moments would not have been possible.

The embassy offered a thoroughly positive assessment and concluded with an emotional and tradition-conscious greeting to the celebrants: “Long live the Republic, long live France!” (Vive la République, vive la France!).

French Embassy Vienna