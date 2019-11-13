Casinos-Austria Affair: Austria's Previous Finance Minister No Longer Available

Hartwig Löger does not want to become finance minister any more. / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Wilke / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Observers have so far expected that former Finance Minister Löger would be reappointed as Finance Minister.

Now - after the appearance of accusations in the Casinos-Austria Affair - he announced his withdrawal from politics.

With further investigations the Office of the Public Prosecutor has brought the affair around the appointment of the former Freedom Party district politician Peter Sidlo as Casino Austria Chief Financial Officer back into the limelight. The focus of these searches is Löger himself.

Löger is accused of having known about the deal as minister. (The presumption of innocence applies.)

The investigators had reconstructed a meeting of the Novomatic representatives with Löger from the appointment calendar of Novomatic owner Johann Graf.

In addition, the investigators had a chat between former Austrian Freedom Party boss Strache and Novomatic managing director Harald Neumann, in which Neumann wrote: "It was really tedious, but Löger also helped a lot here".

In addition, as previously reported, Walter Rothensteiner, Chairman of the Casino Supervisory Board, had noted in a memo that Löger had told him that Novomatic owner Graf had some kind of background deal with the Austrian Freedom Party.

Hartwig Löger said that the decision had already matured some time ago to no longer be available to a new federal government as finance minister and to return to the private sector, according to the APA - Austrian Press Agency.

Furthermore, according to the APA, Löger said that this "personal step" was in no way connected with the current investigations into the Freedom Party's Novomatic deal.

With the departure of Löger, it is now unclear who will take over the office of Finance Minister in the forthcoming Austrian government.