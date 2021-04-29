Sponsored Content
Business Location: Austria Invests in Broadband Internet
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 12:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian government has announced plans of investing EUR 1.4 billion into broadband expansion. The aim of the investment is to strengthen Austria as a business location and to enhance economic development in rural areas. By 2030, a quick and stable Internet connection will be provided nationwide.
Austria's Minister for Economics and Digital Affairs Margarete Schramböck has presented the investement of EUR 1.4 billion into Austria's broadband expansion. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The Austrian government has announced the investment of EUR 1.4 billion into broadband expansion.
The aim is to provide Austria with nationwide fixed and mobile gigabit connections by 2030. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content