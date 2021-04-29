Business Location: Austria Invests in Broadband Internet

The Austrian government has announced plans of investing EUR 1.4 billion into broadband expansion. The aim of the investment is to strengthen Austria as a business location and to enhance economic development in rural areas. By 2030, a quick and stable Internet connection will be provided nationwide.

Austria's Minister for Economics and Digital Affairs Margarete Schramböck has presented the investement of EUR 1.4 billion into Austria's broadband expansion. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The aim is to provide Austria with nationwide fixed and mobile gigabit connections by 2030. …

