Bulgarian President Meets With Van der Bellen in Salzburg
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:41 ♦ (Vindobona)
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev recently met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Salzburg Festival. The two discussed various issues, including climate change, migration, the Western Balkans and more. Read more about their meeting.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (left) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) met at the Salzburg Festival to discuss current issues. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Before attending the premiere of “Don Giovanni” at the Salzburg Festival, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen held a working meeting. …
