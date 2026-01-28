Building Bridges Across the Atlantic: U.S. Embassy Promotes Investment from Austria

SelectUSA offers Austrian companies access to the US market with the Investment Summit. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) is considered one of the central foreign policy priorities of the U.S. . Under the leadership of Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (and the current embassy team), the U.S. mission in Vienna signaled its full support for local investors. “We are here to strengthen U.S. - Austrian business relations,” the embassy said.

The roadshow served as a strategic springboard for the next major milestone in the economic calendar: the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026.

The summit meeting of the global economy

From May 3 to 6, 2026, National Harbor, Maryland, will once again become the epicenter for international deals. The SelectUSA Investment Summit is considered the most high-profile event for promoting investment in the U.S. .

Thousands of investors will meet with economic development organizations (EDOs) from over 50 U.S. states and territories. The 2026 summit coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, giving the event special significance. The SelectUSA program has already generated more than $135 billion in new investment projects and secured over 105,000 jobs.

Opportunities for Austrian companies

The U.S. Embassy in Vienna is inviting its own delegation to give participants direct access to political decision-makers in Washington, D.C. The focus will be on topics such as visa processes, regulatory frameworks, and local incentive programs offered by the states.

Interested companies can register now, with early bird rates starting at approximately USD 1,200.

Save the Date:

SelectUSA Investment Summit

May 3–6, 2026

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

