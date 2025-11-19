New U.S. Ambassador Fisher Considers Austria an “Excellent Partner”

The meeting took place after he presented his credentials to the Austrian Federal President. In a statement after the meeting, Ambassador Fisher expressed his enthusiasm: “I am very excited to begin this new chapter!" Ambassador Fisher, a businessman and real estate agent from North Carolina who was confirmed for the post by the U.S. Senate in October 2025, emphasized the importance of relations between Washington and Vienna.

Ambassador Art Fisher met with Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger after his accreditation ceremony: ”It was such a pleasure to meet Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger today. I am truly grateful for the warm welcome and for having such an excellent partner in Austria. There is so much we can work on together – from supporting peace to revitalizing bilateral trade and investment. We have made a great start to strengthening this vibrant, historic transatlantic partnership."

The topics mentioned by the ambassador – peace promotion, trade, and investment – underscore the traditionally close but also forward-looking relations between the two countries. The focus on reviving bilateral trade indicates a desire to deepen economic ties in the wake of recent global challenges. The goal of strengthening the transatlantic partnership is seen by both sides as a central element for stability and shared values in Europe.

Mr. Fisher's biography

Fisher attended the College of Charleston, South Carolina, where he graduated in 1997 with a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Corporate Communications. While there, he was president of the Association of Collegiate Entrepreneurs, vice president of the Interfraternity Council, and a delegate to the Harvard University Model United Nations.

Art Fisher established a prosperous real estate company and was one of the top real estate brokers in North Carolina before his nomination. His extended tenure on the board of Transylvania Vocational Services, an organization that assists individuals with disabilities in finding fulfilling jobs, demonstrates his great social and charitable dedication. He has collaborated closely on a number of projects, including the Brevard College Fine Arts Gala, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, and the Lee Greenwood Patriot Awards for Helping a Hero. Art Fisher was knighted and admitted into the Dynastic Order of the Royal House of Bourbon in honor of his achievements.

Fisher was nominated by President Donald Trump on December 17, 2024, for the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Austria, following the end of Victoria Reggie Kennedy's term with Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Fisher stood out in the 2024 US presidential election campaign as a supporter of Trump's “America First” policy. Traditionally, deserving campaign donors would, in many cases, be rewarded with ambassadorial posts. In October 2025, his nomination as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Austria was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

