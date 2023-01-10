Branch Office of International Vaccine Institute Will Open in Vienna
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) will have its own branch office in Vienna. This opening intends to strengthen the production of vaccines and make the development more efficient. The importance of fast development and production of vaccines was displayed more than ever through the Coronavirus pandemic.
The corona pandemic has once again shown how important vaccinations are in the fight against certain diseases and the importance of international cooperation in their research and production. The International Vaccine Institute, based in Seoul, has branches worldwide. The regional office for Europe is in Stockholm. In addition to the regional office in Stockholm, the IVI has now opened a branch office in Vienna. A corresponding membership will therefore be decided this week in the Council of Ministers
Thanks to international research and cooperation, more and more vaccines are being developed that will prevent suffering in the future. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Health Minister Johannes Rauch, and Science Minister Martin Polaschek, therefore, agree that Austria would like to further intensify its efforts in this important area. With a branch of the International Vaccination Institute in the country, a particularly important step is taken. By winning this important research institute for a location in Austria, the health of the entire population can be better ensured in the future concerning infectious diseases.
Through a joint resolution in the Council of Ministers this week, Austria's application for membership of IVI will be made and the prerequisites for the permanent settlement of the branch will be established. Austria will invest an annual amount of 860,000 euros for this. This should make an important contribution to foreign, security, European and economic policy interests regarding Austria's vaccine development in Europe and the world and further strengthen Austria's position as an internationally competitive research area.
The International Vaccine Institute was founded in 1997 on the initiative of the United Nations. This institution aims to ensure the development and availability of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines in all regions of the world.