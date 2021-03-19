Sponsored Content
Border Controls Between Germany and Austria "Could Stop Soon"
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 21 minutes ago; 12:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The German Interior Minister Seehofer and Austria's Chancellor Kurz have met in Berlin to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The two politicians agree on the fact that due to a decrease of the South African variant of Covid-19 in Tyrol, border controls between Germany and Austria can be suspended in the near future.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (left) and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) met in Berlin to discuss the current border controls between Germany and Austria. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is in Germany for a two-day working visit. In Berlin, he meets with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Interior Minister Horst Seehofer as well as the German Health Minister Jens Spahn.
Zum Auftakt meines Aufenthalts in der Berlin konnte ich heute Vormittag #Bundesinnenminister Horst #Seehofer zu einem Arbeitsgespräch treffen. pic.twitter.com/LCuhlO87DJ— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) March 18, 2021
"After the conversation with the German Interior Minister, I am very optimistic that border controls will be eliminated in the next few weeks. The situation in Tyrol has developed excellently - …
