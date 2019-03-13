Bolivia - Doppelmayr Completes the World's Largest Urban Cable Car Network

Línea Plateada in La Paz and El Alto: Largest ropeway contract in the company's history. / Picture: © Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH

Since the opening of the first ropeway in May 2014, the ropeway network has already transported almost 200 million passengers.

The Línea Plateada (silver) is the last line to be opened in Doppelmayr/Garaventa's largest ropeway contract in the company's history.

The approximately 33-kilometer network consists of detachable gondola lifts and is the main means of transport for the merged metropolises of La Paz and El Alto in Bolivia.

The Línea Plateada now closes the circle, connecting all the lines.

Together with Bolivia's President Evo Morales Ayma and the operating company Mi Teleférico, Doppelmayr/Garaventa celebrated this milestone of an important mobility project on 9 March.

Bolivia's President Evo Morales Ayma, Mi Teleférico and Doppelmayr/Garaventa opened the tenth line of the world's largest urban ropeway network in a festive ceremony together with Bolivia's ropeway operator Mi Teleférico and Doppelmayr/Garaventa.

"This project has made history. It has become an example of urban ropeways. Nowhere else in the world does a network of this size exist," announced César Dockweiler, CEO of Mi Teleférico, proudly at the opening ceremony on 9 March 2019.

Hanno Ulmer, Managing Director of Doppelmayr Holding SE, thanked the company on behalf of the ropeway manufacturer: "The history of this project began in 2012. Today we see satisfied passengers who experience how this comfortable and safe means of transport contributes positively to their quality of life. We are very proud to be part of this project. In the name of Doppelmayr/Garaventa, we wish you all much pleasure with this innovative means of transport".

The Línea Plateada is an important element for the urban infrastructure in El Alto and La Paz: with the connection of the Roja, Azul, Morada and Amarilla lines, it closes the last segment of the cable car ring.

All lines are now networked. "Impressive! A building that integrates the people of La Paz and El Alto," said President Evo Morales Ayma during his inspection trip on the Línea Plateada on 6 March 2019.

In modern cabins, each with room for ten passengers, up to 3,000 people per hour float from the "16 de Julio" station to "Mirador" and back. The new line runs via the intermediate station "Faro Murillo" - the largest station building in the cable car network with a total area of 10,000 m². Here passengers can change to Línea Morada, which opened in September 2018.

Cable cars network metropolises of millions

Since 2014, Doppelmayr/Garaventa cableways have been part of the daily lives of the inhabitants of La Paz and El Alto. They facilitate people's mobility, shorten journey times and guarantee reliable arrival.

The cable car network in the South American metropolises now comprises ten lines with a total length of around 33 kilometers. Since the opening of the first cable car in May 2014, almost 200 million passengers have been transported to date. Around 300,000 people use Mi Teleférico every day - on their way to work, shopping, school or leisure. The cable cars are also very popular with tourists and are recommended as a top sight by Tripadvisor[1].

La Paz as a showcase project

The cable car network in Bolivia is the reference example for the use of cable cars as a means of public transport in urban areas. "We see a great deal of potential in this area of application worldwide. The cable cars in La Paz and El Alto illustrate the numerous advantages with which this environmentally friendly and efficient means of transport can contribute to the improved mobility of a city," emphasizes Thomas Pichler, Managing Director of Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH.