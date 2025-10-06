Beate Meinl-Reisinger Opens Photo Exhibition Marking 70 Years of Austria in the UN

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met with UN Director-General Ghada Waly at the United Nations and opened the permanent exhibition “Austria – UN in Vienna.” / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

The minister emphasized the indispensable role of the global organization in times of turbulence. “Only cooperation and solidarity at the international level can create security,” Meinl-Reisinger stressed in view of the current global challenges. Austria is celebrating 70 years of UN membership and reaffirming its dedication through a high-level initiative. The Foreign Minister reiterated Austria’s strong pursuit of a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027/2028. “We can only sit at the table with the powerful if we have a voice and are heard,” she stated, making the bid central to Austria’s diplomatic priorities.

The UN City in Vienna, serving as one of four global UN headquarters since 1979, exemplifies Austria’s central role. Hosting the Vienna International Centre (VIC) at a symbolic cost highlights Austria’s long-term commitment to the UN. Minister Meinl-Reisinger noted the UN headquarters in Vienna is vital to Austria both politically and economically, providing nearly 20,000 jobs. More than 5,000 staff from over 150 countries work in prominent agencies like UNODC and IAEA.

Exchange with young people and appreciation of partners

The minister was particularly keen to engage with young people. Two school classes, winners of the Europe Day quiz, took part in a workshop on the role of the UN and youth in international politics. They then had the opportunity to address their questions directly to Meinl-Reisinger and Ghada Waly, the outgoing Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna and Executive Director of UNODC.

In her conversation with Waly, the Foreign Minister expressed her gratitude for the “close and effective partnership” of recent years. Both diplomats agreed that, in view of the turbulent geopolitical times, international cooperation under the leadership of the United Nations was indispensable.

The newly opened permanent exhibition “Austria – UN in Vienna” illustrates the milestones of the Vienna UN headquarters and the growing relationship between the Republic of Austria and the United Nations. The tasks undertaken in Vienna – from irregular migration and counterterrorism to curbing global drug and cybercrime – are more urgent today than ever before, the minister concluded.

UNIS United Nations Information Service

Austrian MFA