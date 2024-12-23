Bankruptcy Proceedings Against Ostchem Holding GmbH: Ukrainian Oligarch Dmytro Firtash in Financial Difficulties

Ostchem Holding GmbH is a company that is mainly involved in the management of shareholdings in other companies. According to the Creditreform association, a Cypriot company with close ties to Firtasch holds 86% of the shares in the Salzburg-based holding company. The company's only remaining asset was a wholly-owned subsidiary in Germany. Otherwise, the company no longer had any significant operating activities.

The company has been particularly affected by the difficult political situation in Ukraine, as reported by ORF. When Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, Firtash lost control of one of its most important chemical plants located on the peninsula. This loss led to Ostchem Holding effectively giving up its operational business. The subsidiary PJSC Ukrainian Chemical Products, which was owned by the holding company, has been in liquidation ever since.

Tax liabilities in Austria

Another problem for Ostchem Holding GmbH is its high tax debts to the Republic of Austria, as reported by ORF. According to the Creditreform Association, the company has outstanding corporation tax receivables of around EUR 7.6 million for 2011 and 2012. These arrears are particularly problematic as they cannot be paid and are due on December 27, 2024. All appeals against these notices have already been exhausted, further exacerbating the company's situation.

The company's current balance sheet paints a worrying picture: there are almost no assets, but liabilities of almost 43 million euros. The company is expected to be closed and liquidated, and no more employees will be employed. Creditors have until March 5, 2025, to file their claims. However, given the financial situation of the holding company, it is questionable whether any funds will be available to settle the debts.

Far-reaching consequences

The insolvency of Ostchem Holding GmbH is another chapter in the story of Dmytro Firtasch, who has repeatedly been at the center of international controversy. Firtash is a controversial entrepreneur who has been facing allegations of corruption for years. He was arrested in Austria in 2014 and has since been fighting extradition to the USA, where he is accused of being involved in large-scale corruption and bribery deals.

Despite his legal and financial problems, Firtash remains an influential figure in Ukrainian business and politics. Through his group of companies, Group DF, he controls a far-reaching empire operating in the chemical, energy, and real estate sectors. In recent years, however, Firtash has become increasingly involved in international conflicts that have significantly affected his business activities and his position as an entrepreneur.

The bankruptcy of Ostchem Holding GmbH is not only a setback for Firtasch, but also for the many companies that were dependent on the links to the holding company. The insolvency also puts the Austrian tax authorities in a difficult position, as the outstanding tax debts amounting to millions can probably not be paid in full. The next steps in the proceedings will show whether the creditors will succeed in obtaining at least part of their claims through the liquidation of the company.

The insolvency of Ostchem Holding GmbH also raises questions about the further development of the Ukrainian economy. The political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, particularly in connection with the annexation of Crimea and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, have hit many companies hard. Many business activities of oligarchs and large corporations that used to flourish are now facing the challenge of reorienting themselves in an uncertain economic environment.

The liquidation of Ostchem Holding GmbH is therefore a further indication of the far-reaching impact of the geopolitical crisis on Ukraine's economy and its entrepreneurs. It remains to be seen how events will unfold in the coming years, both for Firtash and for the companies associated with it. In Austria and other European countries, the insolvency of Ostchem Holding is seen as an example of the risks associated with business relationships with controversial oligarchs.

For Dmytro Firtasch, the question of how his group of companies will position itself in the coming years remains unanswered, particularly given the ongoing legal and financial challenges he faces. But one thing is certain: the bankruptcy of Ostchem Holding GmbH will mark another chapter in his long and turbulent career as an entrepreneur.

Creditreform