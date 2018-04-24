Austria's Role in Brussels' Syria Conference Rather Modest

Austria has so far provided some €60 million in emergency aid for the 11 million Syrian refugees / Picture: © Wikipedia / Magnus Manske

The second International Assistance Conference for Syria will take place in Brussels this week to discuss aid for the eleven million Syrian refugees and other victims of the Syrian war, for which a further €530 million will be needed by the end of the year.



The conference, chaired by the EU and the UN, brings together senior representatives from more than 85 countries and organizations.



The participating countries are trying to negotiate more aid for the 13 million homeless and 5 million refugees, mainly from Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. In addition to food, medical care and education is also needed.



The EU looks forward to pledges at the same level as at the first Brussels Syria Conference in April 2017, when the international community pledged €5.6 billion for 2017 and €3.5 billion beyond for 2018 to 2020.



The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has already appealed to the international community to make sufficient funds available. €530 million is needed to supply Syrian refugees in their home country and neighbouring countries by the end of the year.



Austria has so far provided some €60 million in emergency aid and support for Syrian refugees in the Middle East.



Even Caritas Austria has so far provided more than €24 million for emergency aid and support for Syrian refugees.



Shortly before Foreign Minister Kneissl's trip to Moscow, the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs released a further €4 million. "The Austrian federal government is making another €4 million from the Foreign Disaster Relief Fund available to Syria", said foreign minister Karin Kneissl following the decision taken by the Council of Ministers. "I already indicated in February which partner organisations and contributions would most efficiently provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflicts in Syria", emphasised Karin Kneissl.



Of course, this did not help Austria to play a possible mediating role in the Syrian conflict. Russia does not need mediators in the conflict with the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during her talks on Friday in the guest house of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Russia sees no room for a third party to mediate between the West and Russia. What is needed in Syria is a direct dialogue between the parties to the conflict.



The Austrian €4 million for Syria is provided by the Foreign Disaster Relief Fund.



€3 million will be given to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support, among other things, the distribution of food packages, the reparation of the water supply network, the provision of farming equipment and seeds as well as the protection of the civilian population through mine clearance and victim support. Austria's € 1 million contribution to UNICEF will go towards health care, food, education and child protection.

In February the EU published a note, that the EU will host a second conference in Brussels on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” in April.



Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are instrumental in the effective and timely delivery of humanitarian and resilience support in Syria and in the neighbouring host countries.



Their work in Syria and the region has helped save tens of thousands of human lives, and provide hundreds of thousands of refugees with essential basic services.



As a further commitment to maintaining the international focus on the Syria crisis, the European Union will host a second Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” on 24-25 April 2018.



The Conference will take stock of the massive humanitarian needs the conflict has triggered inside Syria and in the region and of the support provided in response.



The Conference will review the pledges made by the donor community at last year’s Brussels Conference, call for further support in 2018 and beyond, and highlight the crucial role played by neighbouring countries, particularly Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, in supporting Syrian refugees.



It will also seek to address pressing challenges in responding to humanitarian and resilience needs and to consolidate international efforts towards a resolution of the Syrian conflict, in support of the UN-brokered Geneva negotiation process for a political transition.



NGO implementing partners, either international, Syrian or from neighbouring countries, were key contributors to last year's Brussels I Conference. The European Union wishes to pursue and deepen this dialogue with them in the run-up to Brussels II.



Consultations are being organised in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Brussels in order to gather their views ahead of the Conference. Partners can also submit their contributions through this online consultation.







