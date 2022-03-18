Sponsored Content
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank Now Considering Russia and Ukraine Exit After All
Business ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:02 ♦ (Vindobona)
Raiffeisen Bank International is considering withdrawing from Russia. The enormous civil suffering in Ukraine caused by Russia's war of aggression had led the management to this decision. This step is not taken easy, since Russia counts as one of the key areas of the Austrian bank.
The Management Board of RBI is considering withdrawing from Russia as published in a recent press release. / Picture: © Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Raiffeisen International announced that it is reviewing its current operations in Russia. The bank, which is headquartered in Vienna, will consider its options and cannot completely eliminate the possibility of a withdrawal from Russia, according to a recent press release.
This is surprising, as the CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International, Johann Strobl, had only confirmed at the…
