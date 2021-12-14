Sponsored Content
Austria's Foreign Minister after 56 Days in Office Once Again Merely Ambassador in Berlin
Sponsored Content
After returning control of the Austrian Foreign Ministry to Alexander Schallenberg after only 56 days, former Foreign Minister Michael Linhart is likely to become the new Ambassador to Germany. Read about the chaotic government reshuffle and Mr. Linhart's demotion.
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on being considered for the role of Ambassador to Germany: "I have the qualifications for the post, and I would like to do it too." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot
Due to a government reshuffle resulting from former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s resignation, Michael Linhart spent only 56 days as the Austrian Foreign Minister.
It has now been reported that the Austrian government is moving to appoint Mr. Linhart as the Ambassador to Germany, and a final decision is set to be made in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, December 15. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More