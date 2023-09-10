Austria's Foreign Cultural Conference 2023: A Look into the Past and the Future

Foreign Minister Schallenberg said he is convinced that art and culture will be an essential vehicle in the coming years for staying in touch and keeping channels of dialogue open, even in a difficult geopolitical environment. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The anniversary year 2023 is characterized by the core project "IMAGINE Arts & Ideas Initiative", which focuses on future culture. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg participated in the Foreign Cultural Conference on the occasion of the Ambassadors' Conference 2023 in Vienna, which was also covered this year by Vindobona.org. A highlight was the public salon "Die Kunst der Regeneration - The Art of Regeneration", which was organized in cooperation with the MuseumsQuartier. This provided a platform for discussions on the role of art in the context of current challenges such as climate change, species extinction, and artificial intelligence.

"Foreign cultural policy is an essential part of our international soft powers. It enables us to open doors worldwide and is an integral part of our foreign policy," Foreign Minister Schallenberg said at the opening. He stressed the immense importance of art and culture, especially in difficult geopolitical times, to maintain dialogue.

Schallenberg also underlined the importance of cultural resilience and reiterated Austria's commitment to provide special support to artists suffering under difficult circumstances. Initiatives such as "State of the ART(ist)" and the "Artists Solidarity Program" offer assistance to cultural workers whose livelihood is threatened. A particular focus is currently on supporting Ukrainian artists.

Environmental awareness and sustainability were also writ large. The International Cultural Conference was once again certified and held as a "Green Event," which underscores the Foreign Ministry's efforts to act in an ecologically, socially, and economically sustainable manner.

The 50th anniversary shows that Austria's cultural engagement abroad remains dynamic and future-oriented even after five decades. It provides a bridge for dialogue and deepens relations on a global level.

Austrian MFA