Austria's Defense Evolves: Neutrality, Threats, and the Future of the Military

The debate in Austria, which was triggered by warnings from military expert Franz-Stefan Gady about the potential vulnerability of the neutral state in the event of a major European conflict, also found a receptive audience in the Ministry of Defense. / Picture: © Austrian Armed Forces Photograph / Ali Schafler

Austria's security policy is traditionally based on the perpetual neutrality of 1955. This means that Austria does not join any military alliances and does not allow foreign military bases on its territory. Austria is geographically located in the heart of Europe, on key transit routes connecting Western and Eastern Europe as well as Northern and Southern Europe (e.g., the Danube, Alpine transits). Military experts see this position not as protection, but as a potential target. In the event of a NATO alliance case requiring troops to be quickly deployed to the east, Austria's infrastructure would be a strategic target for hybrid or air attacks by an adversary, as it has not integrated its air and missile defense with NATO.

As an EU member, Austria is bound by the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) and the mutual assistance clause (Art. 42(7) TEU). This clause obliges mutual aid and support in the event of an armed attack on a member state. Austria interprets this as an obligation to show solidarity, whereby it determines the nature of the assistance (e.g., diplomatic aid, humanitarian goods, logistical support) itself in order to maintain military neutrality. Nevertheless, some experts argue that participation in the CSDP has already effectively weakened “classical” neutrality. It also involves international deployments in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions within the framework of international organizations (e.g., UN, EU, NATO PfP – Partnership for Peace), as well as Austria participating in 15 foreign deployments.

The current risk landscape is often characterized by hybrid warfare (cyberattacks, disinformation, sabotage) and the return of conventional warfare in Europe. The Austrian Armed Forces must prepare to defend against attacks “deep” within the country, which requires, above all, strong cyber and air defense capabilities and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Capabilities and mission of the Austrian Armed Forces

The tasks of the Austrian Armed Forces are enshrined in the Federal Constitutional Law and range from military national defense to disaster relief. The Austrian Armed Forces have four main tasks, including military national defense, which is their most important task. This includes defending the country's independence from external threats and the inviolability of the federal territory. The aim is to secure sovereignty against conventional and hybrid threats. In addition, the protection of residents and facilities to ensure internal order and security, in particular the protection of important buildings and persons (assistance to the executive) and assistance in natural disasters and emergencies where the indispensable role of the Austrian Armed Forces in floods, forest fires, avalanches, and other disasters has often been demonstrated.

The military strength of the Austrian Armed Forces is based on land, air, and special forces, as well as cyber forces. In the event of deployment, up to 55,000 soldiers can be mobilized. In the area of land forces, the focus is on rapid response by troops and reinforcement by the militia. The challenges here lie in the modernization of mechanized troops (battle tanks, artillery) and the full operational readiness of the militia, whose training is often criticized as inadequate.

The air forces use Eurofighters to ensure permanent airspace surveillance and provide support with helicopters for transport and disaster relief. However, the biggest operational gap is in ground-based air and missile defense, whose capabilities are considered limited, as well as the necessary modernization of the helicopter fleet. The cyber forces are the military element responsible for protecting networks and controlling the cyber domain. Here, massive expansion and adaptation to new, complex hybrid threat scenarios are necessary. As far as personnel are concerned, there is broad support for conscription (73%), but the challenges lie in making the military profession more attractive and increasing the intensity of training, in particular by extending the six-month basic military service.

Investments in defense capabilities

In order to remedy these deficits and achieve the goals defined in the “2032+ Development Plan” (defense capability against any type of attack), Austria has initiated a massive procurement push. One focus is on renewing the air fleet. The old helicopter models are being replaced by modern, versatile systems. These include the new AW169M “Lion” light multi-purpose helicopters, which are replacing the Alouette III and are essential for transport, air support, and disaster relief. The modernization of airspace surveillance is also essential to ensure Austria's sovereignty.

The mechanized units are receiving new equipment to ensure protection, firepower, and mobility. Investments are being made in new Pandur Evolution armored personnel carriers in various variants to improve troop mobility. The modernization of battle tanks, engineer tanks, and artillery is also on the agenda. These procurements are crucial to the ability to protect critical infrastructure and repel attacks.

Probably the largest and most expensive investment decision concerns ground-based air defense. In view of the threats posed by missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, the capability gap in the area of medium- and long-range air defense is being addressed. In this context, the decision was made to join the European “Sky Shield” initiative, although its specific design and conformity with Austria's neutrality are still being discussed. Building a comprehensive air defense system is a project that will require massive investments well beyond 2032, but it is essential if Austria does not want to be completely vulnerable in an emergency.

The massive budget increase is intended to ensure that neutrality, which is politically desirable, can actually be defended effectively. Therefore, the “2032+ Development Plan”, with its focus on mobility, protection, and effectiveness, is intended to close these gaps, with the massive budget increase representing a historic turning point.

Between neutrality and vulnerability

A recent interview with Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) and military expert Franz-Stefan Gady in the daily newspaper Der Standard highlighted the deep divide between maintaining neutrality and the need for robust national defense. While Minister Tanner remains unyielding in her stance and defends neutrality as the “strongest argument” for maintaining peace, military analyst Gady warns emphatically of the military consequences of this position. His provocative thesis: in the event of an escalating conflict in Europe, such as a Russian aggression against NATO's eastern flank, Austria would be “an attractive target for a Russian attack” on critical infrastructure due to its lack of integration into NATO defense systems.

Gady, author of the book Die Rückkehr des Krieges (The Return of War) and well-known military expert, described the Austrian Armed Forces, which have been neglected for years, as “clinically dead,” and although they are being revived by the “Aufbauplan 2032+” (Development Plan 2032+), their mobility will be a long time coming. Tanner agrees with this assessment and points to ongoing procurement and personnel decisions, which she says are in line with the plan.The development plan, which is based on the highest defense budget in the country's history, aims to make Austria capable of defending itself “against any type of attack” by 2032 and beyond. Investments are focused on modernization in all key areas as mentioned prior.

However, in his analysis, Gady differentiates between capabilities and equipment, which he sees as well on track, capacity in quantity and personnel as the biggest challenge, and operational readiness as a critical issue that requires more exercises. This criticism is also supported by external reports, which emphasize that despite budget increases, personnel recruitment and full operational readiness remain an ongoing challenge. A central point of the interview is the personnel issue and the extension of basic military service. In light of the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, Gady clearly advocates an extension to at least ten, ideally twelve months, in order to achieve a level of “combined arms warfare” capability that goes beyond minimum military training.

Minister Tanner announced that the Military Service Commission's recommendations would be released by the end of the year and emphasized the need for more training and better recruitment. Beyond the NATO debate, Gady calls for urgent clarification of Austria's role under Article 42(7) of the EU Treaty, which regulates the mutual obligation to provide assistance. He emphasizes the reality that “without allies, a small state cannot survive in the 21st century in the event of a military emergency.”

The discussion also touches on the internal leadership of the army. Tanner reaffirms a “zero tolerance” policy toward extremism in the army and refers to the commission established for prevention work. However, at a recent symposium held by the National Defense Academy on “UFOs, spoon bending, hauntings, and graves,” the minister sharply questioned the “prioritization” of such events, as she considers the use of taxpayer money for such events incomprehensible in view of the global security situation.

Current developments, including broad public support for neutrality (75%) and conscription (73%), while at the same time there is growing concern about the global security situation, reveal an area of tension. Austria's security policy future depends on whether and how it succeeds in combining its valued neutrality with a credible and modern defense capability that is capable of dealing with the hybrid and conventional threats of the 21st century, including cyberattacks and precision weapons. The question remains: Can the Austrian Armed Forces become the “most modern Austrian army ever” that Minister Tanner is aiming for by 2035 without redefining European solidarity beyond its current form?

Austrian MoD