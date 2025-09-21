Austria's Confidence in the EU is Dwindling: A Reflection of Global Uncertainty

The Secretary General of the ÖGfE, Paul Schmidt, attributes the growing skepticism to a number of factors: a weak economy, persistently high inflation, and the increasing presence of voices critical of the EU. The geopolitical situation, which has been exacerbated by conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, is also contributing to the uncertainty.

The results of the ÖGfE sentiment barometer survey show that support for EU membership, at 61%, is well below the long-term average of 70%. In the past, this figure was significantly higher during periods of economic stability and positive development, such as the introduction of the euro in 2002. The highest level of approval was achieved in the fall of 1999, at 82%. In contrast, the strongest rejection was 33% in the summer of 2008 after Ireland's “no” to the Treaty of Lisbon and in the summer of 2015 during the refugee crisis.

Controversial trade agreements

Another reason for dissatisfaction is the perception of trade agreements, as Paul Schmidt explains in a guest commentary published in Der Standard and in a press release from the ÖGfE. The customs agreement recently agreed between the EU and the US, which provides for a 15% tariff on most EU export products, has met with strong opposition in Austria. Fifty-four percent of respondents consider the agreement harmful because it places too heavy a burden on the European economy. Only 27% see it as a way to avert a trade war.

According to Paul Schmidt, this protectionism is counterproductive and causes costs on all sides. The European Union must focus on its strengths and further strengthen its independence by reducing dependencies and focusing on diversified free trade. A guest commentary in Der Standard on September 9, 2025, argued that the EU must secure its independence in times of protectionist waves spilling over from the US.

The MERCOSUR free trade agreement also divides opinion in Austria. One-third of respondents (35%) are in favor, while almost as many (33%) are against it. The lack of agreement underscores how controversial the issue of free trade is among the Austrian population.

Divided opinion on support for Ukraine

European solidarity with Ukraine is also controversial in Austria. The survey shows that 46% of respondents consider support to be important, while 43% consider it unimportant. This ambivalence reflects the domestic political debate. While the federal government reaffirms its support for Ukraine, the strongest opposition party is calling for the aid to be withdrawn. Schmidt criticizes that a security policy debate on how Austria should define its neutral role in a changing geopolitical environment is urgently needed.

The lack of agreement among EU countries on the strategic orientation toward Russia and the US poses a major challenge. This was also evident at the inconclusive summit meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska.

Looking to the future

In view of these challenges, the upcoming speech by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the state of the Union is eagerly awaited. She is expected to outline a path to strengthening European defense and competitiveness. According to a guest commentary in Der Standard, she should emphasize why it is important to stand together right now and how Europe can act as a credible player on the world stage. The aim is to position the EU as a strong and resilient force that takes its future into its own hands.

Deepening integration, completing the capital markets union and the digital single market, and promoting future technologies are essential to making the EU more resilient and reducing dependencies. According to Schmidt, the European Union must reflect on its strengths and focus on cooperation in order to remain capable of acting in an increasingly complex world.

