Austrian World Heritage Day Presents UNESCO World Heritage
The joint action day of the Austrian World Heritage Sites takes place on and around April 18 and invites you to rediscover the 12 United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites.
A total of 1157 World Heritage Sites of Outstanding Universal Value are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, 12 of which are located in Austria. Preserving and communicating their uniqueness is the common mission of the world community and the goal of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.
Sabine Haag, President of the Austrian Commission for UNESCO announced that on April 18, World Heritage in Austria will once again be brought before the curtain. "The 12 World Heritage Sites do not only stand for themselves, but for the worldwide network of monuments, places, and landscapes, which clearly show the incredible richness and impressive diversity of the cultural and natural heritage of this earth. Preserving this wealth is a major - and increasingly challenging - task," Haag said.
The 12 Austrian World Heritage Sites celebrate annually, together with partner institutions, the Austrian World Heritage Day to present the World Heritage in Austria and to draw attention to the need to preserve these exceptional and valuable places.
World Heritage Sites include the Historic Center of Vienna and the Habsburg Palace Schönbrunn, the city of Salzburg or Hallstatt, as well as beautiful landscapes such as Lake Neusiedl. Guided tours, events, tours, and talks on and around April 18 offer insights into the World Heritage sites in Austria.