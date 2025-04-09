Austrian Securities Ownership Reaches New Heights

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: April 9, 2025; 23:22 ♦ (Vindobona)

A recent survey reveals a significant increase in the number of Austrians investing in securities, highlighting a shift towards private pension planning amid economic challenges.

The "Aktienbarometer" survey reflects a growing awareness among Austrians of the importance of private pension planning and the role of the capital market in ensuring financial stability and prosperity. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The latest "Aktienbarometer" survey, conducted annually on behalf of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), the Austrian Shareholder Association (Aktienforum), and the Vienna Stock Exchange, indicates a continued upward trend in securities ownership among Austrians. As of 2025, 30% of the population, approximately 2.3 million individuals, are investing in stocks, bonds, mutual…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Significant Increase in Terrorism and Youth Crime Cases in Vienna (March 20)
Vienna Stock Exchange Reviews 2024 with Record-Breaking Developments and Strategic Initiatives (March 10)
Vienna Stock Exchange Expands Offering with Focus on ESG and Digitalization (December 21, 2023)
Read More
VSE Vienna Stock Exchange, Stocks, Peter Hajek Public Opinion Strategies, Georg Knill, IV - Industriellen Vereinigung - Federation of Austrian Industry, Financial Industry, Financial Assets, Christoph Boschan, Aktienforum Austrian Shareholder Association, Bonds, Angelika Sommer-Hemetsberger
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter