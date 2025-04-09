Austrian Securities Ownership Reaches New Heights

The "Aktienbarometer" survey reflects a growing awareness among Austrians of the importance of private pension planning and the role of the capital market in ensuring financial stability and prosperity. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The latest "Aktienbarometer" survey, conducted annually on behalf of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), the Austrian Shareholder Association (Aktienforum), and the Vienna Stock Exchange, indicates a continued upward trend in securities ownership among Austrians. As of 2025, 30% of the population, approximately 2.3 million individuals, are investing in stocks, bonds, mutual…