Significant Increase in Terrorism and Youth Crime Cases in Vienna

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office reported a 69.23 percent increase in terrorism proceedings and a significant rise in juvenile crime over the past two years. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / ACBahn / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office sounds the alarm: In the past two years, the number of terrorism cases in the Austrian capital has increased by 69.23 percent. While 130 terrorism cases were recorded in 2022, the number rose to 220 in 2024. Michaela Obenaus, head of the Public Prosecutor's Office, announced this today during the presentation of the annual report. With 40 percent of all terrorism cases nationwide, Vienna plays a central role.

In addition to the rising number of terrorism cases, the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office also reports an alarming increase in youth crime. The number of youth criminal cases climbed from 3,000 in 2022 to 4,300 in 2024 - an increase of 43.33 percent. Particularly worrying is the growing number of so-called repeat offenders among young people and young adults who increasingly commit serious crimes.

Radicalization via Social Media

A key factor behind the sharp rise in terrorist offenses is the increasing use of social media and digital platforms for radicalization. While prayer houses were the focus of radicalization five to ten years ago, recruitment of extremist followers now increasingly takes place in the digital space - particularly via platforms like TikTok. According to Obenaus, propaganda is increasingly targeting a younger audience. "Radicalization practically takes place in children's rooms," she emphasized. The main issue is the digital dissemination of propaganda material and the planning of terrorist acts.

Westbahnhof Terror Attack Foiled

A shocking example of youth radicalization is the case of a 14-year-old student who was arrested on February 10 and has been in pre-trial detention ever since. The alleged supporter of the radical Islamist terror militia "Islamic State" (IS) is said to have planned a terrorist attack at Vienna's Westbahnhof station. According to public prosecutor's office spokeswoman Nina Bussek, the teenager has since confessed to the facts. Investigators are currently analyzing chats that the suspect allegedly conducted with IS recruiters.

The case highlights the growing importance of digital networks for the recruitment and mobilization of extremist offenders. Authorities are therefore faced with the challenge of strengthening preventive measures against the digital spread of terrorist propaganda.

Social Responsibility and Prevention

The recent developments raise pressing questions regarding the prevention of radicalization and the fight against youth crime. Educational institutions and families need to be more sensitized to counter digital radicalization. At the same time, the public prosecutor's office calls for more support for deradicalization and reintegration programs for young people.

Politicians are also aware of the seriousness of the situation. Representatives of the city of Vienna and the federal government have already announced plans to focus more on prevention and education. Additionally, security authorities are to be trained in dealing with online extremism to be able to intervene at an early stage.

Obenaus concluded: "We must combat the digital recruitment of young people by extremists more effectively to counter the rising number of terrorism cases and serious crimes."

Public prosecutor's office vienna