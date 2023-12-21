Vienna Stock Exchange Expands Offering with Focus on ESG and Digitalization

The Vienna Stock Exchange has added a total of ten new shares to its offering, mainly from the USA, as well as seven additional ETFs with a strong focus on ESG. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The exchange is adding a total of ten new stocks, mainly from the USA, to the global market. The new additions include the cloud-based company "Zscaler", the software developer "Splunk", the semiconductor manufacturer "ON Semiconductor", the pharmaceutical company "AstraZeneca" and the media group "Warner Bros. Discovery". In addition, the Dutch companies "Fastned" and "Alfen", which specialize in e-charging stations and energy solutions, are also newly listed.

Focus on ESG and digitalization

The new ETFs on offer have a clear focus on sustainability and compliance with the Paris climate targets. Examples of these ETFs are the Amundi MSCI Global Climate Change UCITS ETF, the UBS MSCI Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF, and the BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Europe PAB UCITS ETF. These ETFs only contain companies whose CO2 emission volumes are in line with the Paris climate targets.

Strategic importance of the expansion

These expansions underline the commitment of the Vienna Stock Exchange to offer a diverse and up-to-date portfolio. The global market now comprises around 800 securities from 26 countries, which can be traded at domestic fees. A total of 139 ETFs are now listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Vienna Stock Exchange sees this expansion as an opportunity for investors to invest in current and relevant topics while benefiting from favorable conditions.

Influence on the market and investors

The new additions to the global market and ETFs offer investors expanded opportunities to invest in key areas such as digitalization and sustainable development. This reflects the growing trend to focus on sustainability and technological innovation when investing.

With this expansion of its offering, the Vienna Stock Exchange is responding to the increasing demand for ESG-compliant and digitalization-oriented investment options and could thus strengthen its position as an attractive trading venue for modern and future-oriented investments.

Vienna Stock Exchange