Austrian President Van der Bellen on a High-Level Mission to Rome

During a working meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen discussed the tense international situation. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Quirinale

The political dimension of the trip was dominated by the current global crises. Both in talks with his Italian counterpart Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace and during his audience at the Vatican, the Austrian head of state called for calm action.

With regard to international military conflicts, particularly the situation in the Middle East, Van der Bellen emphasized the complexity of such interventions. “Military interventions aimed at overthrowing a regime rarely work,” the Federal President told journalists. He critically referred to historical examples such as Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Libya, which showed that such measures often failed to achieve their intended goals.

First visit to Pope Leo XIV

A highlight of the visit was the Federal President's first meeting with Pope Leo XIV, who has been the head of the Roman Catholic Church since May 2025. Despite his own Protestant denomination, Van der Bellen praised the Pope's role as a bridge builder (Pontifex).

"The Pope's voice carries great weight. It can be a counterweight to hatred and discrimination, to war and violence," said Van der Bellen after the audience, which, according to the president, lasted longer than originally planned. In addition to the war in Ukraine, the talks also focused on the situation in the Middle East, migration, and interreligious relations. The Federal President also took the opportunity to officially invite the Pontiff to visit Austria.

Vatican sources confirmed that the subsequent talks with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher emphasized the good relations between the Holy See and Austria.

Focus on bilateral issues: South Tyrol and transit

In addition to global political challenges, specific bilateral issues also shaped the conversation with Sergio Mattarella. Particular attention was paid to the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Gruber-De Gasperi Agreement, which is to be celebrated in Merano in September. Van der Bellen described relations with Italy as “better than ever before” and underlined the importance of South Tyrolean autonomy as a successful project.

The transit dispute between the two neighboring countries remains a difficult chapter. Van der Bellen expressed understanding for the Austrian measures to protect the Tyrolean population, but stressed the need for a speedy solution. A ruling by the European Court of Justice, which is expected this summer, is eagerly awaited.

Cultural bridge: Masterpieces of the Habsburgs

Away from the political agenda, the joint opening of the exhibition "From Vienna to Rome. Masterpieces of the Habsburgs from the Kunsthistorisches Museum" at the Palazzo Cipolla was a cultural highlight.

The exhibition, which runs until July 5, presents more than 50 masterpieces from the Habsburg collections for the first time in Italy. It offers an impressive overview of four centuries of European painting and underscores the deep-rooted historical ties between Austria and Italy.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

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