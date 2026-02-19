A Time for Reflection: When Ramadan and Christian Lent Fall on the Same Day

Ramadan is not only a time of fasting, but also a time of inner reflection, self-reflection, and responsibility for one another. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /balavenise / CC BY 2.0

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the 40-day period of preparation for Easter for Christians. Almost simultaneously, the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) announced the beginning of Ramadan. According to the official announcement (No. 26 031) by the IGGÖ and the Islamic Center Vienna, today, Thursday, February 19, 2026, is the first official day of fasting for Muslims in Austria.

This overlap is no coincidence, but the result of complex calendar calculations. Since the Islamic lunar calendar shifts by about eleven days each year compared to the solar calendar, Ramadan moves through the seasons. It only coincides exactly with the Christian Lent period about once every three decades.

“Time for confidence”: The motto of the IGGÖ

In a time of global uncertainty, the IGGÖ has chosen “Time for confidence” as its motto for Ramadan 1447. IGGÖ President Ümit Vural emphasizes the social relevance of these weeks in a statement: “Confidence is an active attitude of building bridges, promoting dialogue, and treating each other with respect. It means not allowing oneself to be ruled by fear and polarization.”

Ramadan is not only an exercise in abstaining from food and drink from dawn to sunset, but above all a period of spiritual purification and solidarity with those in need.

Fasting in comparison: tradition and practice

Although the goal—reflection on God and the essentials—is similar, the practices differ significantly:

Feature Ramadan (Islam) Lent (Christianity) Duration 29 to 30 days 40 days (excluding Sundays) Practice Total fast (food/drink) from dawn to sunset Giving up specific luxuries (meat, alcohol, sweets) Conclusion Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking the Fast) Easter Sunday (Resurrection of Jesus)

While Muslims began their day of fasting at 5:30 a.m. today with the first prayer (Fajr), many Christians use Ash Wednesday to consciously reduce their consumption. In Austria, this period affects millions of believers of both denominations, which will shape the public sphere in the coming weeks.

Shared values in a divided world

Despite theological differences, both world religions share fundamental values. In both Christian teaching and Islam, fasting is seen as a tool for promoting humility, patience, and charity. Numerous mosques and communities throughout Austria are planning solidarity initiatives and open encounters during the evening breaking of the fast (iftar) in the coming weeks to strengthen social cohesion.

Religious institutions are calling for these weeks to be used as an opportunity for interfaith dialogue. In a world often marked by division, fasting at the same time offers a unique platform for mutual understanding and respect.

