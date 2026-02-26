IGGÖ and Austria as Bridge Builders Through Interfaith Dialogue

When the call to prayer echoes through the magnificent halls of Vienna's Cobenzl Palace at 5:37 p.m. sharp, it is more than just a ritual signal in Austria. It is a moment when politics, the clergy, and civil society come together. This year's interfaith fast-breaking ceremony, hosted by IGGÖ President Ümit Vural, marked a highlight in the calendar of interfaith dialogue.

A signal against division

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who attended the traditional date ceremony as a guest of honor, underscored the state's recognition of the Muslim community with his presence. In his speech, Ümit Vural interpreted this not only as a gesture of courtesy, but as a “commitment to coexistence, which is what defines Austria.”

In a time marked by global conflicts and social tensions, the IGGÖ chose “Time for Confidence” as the motto for this year's Ramadan. Vural spoke clearly about the role of religions: “Religion must never be the oil that fuels conflicts, but rather the water that extinguishes fires.” He reminded the representatives of the Catholic and Protestant churches and the Jewish community present of their “sacred duty” to work together for peace and the protection of the weak.

Prominent guests from all faiths

The guest list read like a “Who's Who” of the Austrian religious landscape. In addition to Military Bishop Werner Freistetter and Evangelical Lutheran Bishop Cornelia Richter, Chief Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer and Community Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister were also in attendance. This broad support shows that dialogue is deeply rooted in Austria's institutions—a model often referred to as the “Vienna Way.”

But the evening also provided an opportunity for critical voices. Vural used the stage to address the headscarf ban for girls under the age of 14. He reiterated the IGGÖ's position that such a ban must be examined against the yardstick of the constitution.

Intra-Muslim cohesion as a foundation

Just a few days before the big diplomatic event at Cobenzl, however, the focus was on another, more intimate event: the “Intra-Muslim Iftar 2026.” On February 20, numerous officials, teachers, and volunteers from the IGGÖ gathered to strengthen the internal community.

While the interfaith Iftar emphasizes external impact and the state structure, the internal Muslim meeting serves to honor grassroots work. “Such encounters make an important contribution to strengthening internal cohesion,” said the IGGÖ. Accompanied by music from the vocal group “Bushra” and a recitation from the Koran by Hafiz Abdullah Karabacak, the evening was dedicated to expressing gratitude for the diverse commitment within the Muslim community.

Ramadan as a social factor

In Austria, Ramadan has long since developed from a purely religious practice into a social event. In addition to the IGGÖ, numerous district leaders, NGOs, and even police departments now invite people to break the fast together in order to reduce reservations about contact.

Experts see this as important preventive work against radicalization and exclusion. The visibility of Muslim life in public spaces, supported by the highest levels of government, promotes a sense of belonging. According to statistics, around 700,000 Muslims live in Austria today, which underscores the importance of such gestures of integration.

Confidence as a political force

The message of the past few days is clear: in a world of multiple crises, confidence is not just a cliché, but a “spiritual force.” When bishops, rabbis, and imams share the fasting meal together with the head of state, they send a message of stability from Vienna to the world. The hope remains that the “water of religions” can indeed cool the fires of the present.

IGGÖ

Austrian Integration Fund

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Kathpress