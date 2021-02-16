Sponsored Content
Austrian Initiative Receives Civil Society Solidarity Award
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 52 minutes ago; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian initiative #EUROPAgegenCOVID19 has received the European Economic and Social Committee's (EESC) Civil Society Solidarity Award for its effort in the Covid-19 crisis. The non-profit organization focuses on debunking false theories and myths with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Austrian author Nana Walzer is one of the two founders of the non-profit organization #EUROPAgegenCOVID19. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Orfnoefan / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
The Austrian #EUROPAgegenCovid19 initiative - which includes the Europe Direct Information Network Austria - wins the European Economic and Social Committee's (EESC) Civil Society Solidarity Award.
The non-profit organization #EUROPAgegenCOVID19 uses podcasts, art, training, entertainment and news formats to debunk false theories and myths surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic using hard facts and humor. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Europe-Wide Innovation Award Goes to Wiener Linien (December 3, 2020)
EU Prize for Young Journalists Goes to Austrian (October 13, 2020)
Citizens' Initiative "Europa.cafe" Receives the Europe State Award 2018 (October 12, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content