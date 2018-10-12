Sponsored
Article Tools
Citizens' Initiative "Europa.cafe" Receives the Europe State Award 2018
Published: October 12, 2018; 13:53 · (Vindobona)
The European State Prize of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs honours the voluntary commitment of citizens and organisations to promote European awareness and understanding. The winning project in 2018 was the nationwide citizens' initiative "Europa.cafe", a successful example of how to creatively make the European Union tangible for the individual citizen on the one hand and how committed citizens can reach with dedication and conviction on the other.
In Austria people say: "Durchs Reden kommen d’Leut zam" (People come together by chatting). And with a stimulating, freshly prepared coffee in a relaxed atmosphere, chatting is twice as good. / Picture: © Europa Café - Europäisches Bildungsinstitut / Dr. Nana WalzerThis article includes a total of 254 words.
The winning project was selected by an independent jury of experts from a total of 61 submissions.
"If you see yourself as an EU citizen, then Europe has arrived in your heart"
The Europa.cafe was created in 2017 based on an idea by Dr. Nana Walzer and Daniel Gerer, Head of Europe Direct Wien.
With a small vehicle specially converted into a mobile…
Fast News Search