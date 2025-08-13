Austrian Foreign Ministry Reports Data Breach

The Austrian Foreign Ministry became aware of a possible data breach. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In a press release, the ministry announced that it had been made aware of the incident. “Investigations were launched immediately to clarify the incident as quickly as possible,” the statement said. Those affected would be informed as soon as the extent of the leak had been determined.

Initial indications suggest that data from the travel registration service for Austrians…