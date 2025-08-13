Sponsored Content
Austrian Foreign Ministry Reports Data Breach
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:19 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian Foreign Ministry has announced a possible data leak that, according to initial findings, could affect travel registration and the ministry's public website. Investigations were launched immediately, and online services were shut down as a precautionary measure.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry became aware of a possible data breach. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In a press release, the ministry announced that it had been made aware of the incident. “Investigations were launched immediately to clarify the incident as quickly as possible,” the statement said. Those affected would be informed as soon as the extent of the leak had been determined.
Initial indications suggest that data from the travel registration service for Austrians…
