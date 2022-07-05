Sponsored Content
Austrian Foreign and Interior Ministers Visit Ankara
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 11 hours ago; 11:23 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Foreign and Interior Ministers were recently on a working trip to Turkey. The two politicians met their respective counterparts to discuss acute issues such as food security or illegal migration triggered by the conflict in Ukraine. The two ministers are currently travelling together and have been in Egypt for the past few days.
Gerhard Karnerand Alexander Schallenberg together with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Süleyman Soylu. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
After Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner visited Egypt together (Vindobona reported), they now continued their joint working trip with a visit to Turkey.
In Ankara, the…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
How the Police Files from the Uyghur Detention Camps Reveal China's Understanding of Human Rights (Yesterday)
Sponsored Content
Read More