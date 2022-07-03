Sponsored Content
Austrian Ministers Visit Egypt on a Joint Trip
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner traveled together to Egypt, to strengthen the cooperation with the Arabic Republic and North Africa. The meetings focused on the war in Ukraine, its global consequences, illegal migration, combating human trafficking and human rights.
"Russia's war against Ukraine is taking place in Europe, but it is not a European war. The shock waves of the war are hitting everyone, including Egypt. This is the cynicism from the Russian side", underlined Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled together with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to Egypt. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner accompanied him and met with Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmud Taufik Kandil. In addition, Schallenberg and Karner met human rights experts and representatives of…
WFP World Food Programme, Ukraine, Taufik Kandil, Sameh Shoukry, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russian Gas, Russia Sanctions, Russia, IOM International Organization for Migration, Human Trafficking, Gerhard Karner, FAO - UN Food and Agriculture Agency, Egypt, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Cairo, Alexander Schallenberg
