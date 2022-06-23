Libya's Foreign Minister Visits Austria
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush is on a working visit to Vienna.The Foreign Minister of Libya, Najla El-Mangoush, was received today by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
The talks focused on the tense political situation in Libya, the fight against irregular migration, and the impact of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine on Libya and the entire region.
During their meeting, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush discussed the difficult domestic political situation in Libya.
It such a pleasure to meet my counterpart @a_schallenberg to discuss our bilateral historical relationship emphasizing the importance of collaboration in both securing the borders &the oil sector pic.twitter.com/VCjsjH4fIf— Dr. Najla Elmangoush (@NajlaElmangoush) June 23, 2022Sponsored Content
Currently, Libya is plagued by two competing governments as well as a deteriorating security situation. United Nations mediation efforts are playing an important role in enabling elections as the only way out of the stalemate.
In this regard, Alexander Schallenberg assured Libya of support, "Austria and the EU will continue to support a Libyan-led political process and elections to end the political crisis,"
A pleasure to welcome @NajlaElmangoush in Vienna to discuss the situation in #Libya. Austria & EU will continue to support a Libyan-led political process & elections to end the political crisis. pic.twitter.com/BWozLhfxhG— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 23, 2022
Another topic discussed was Russia's ongoing war of aggression, which has serious consequences for the country's food security. Libya is 90% dependent on grain imports, a significant portion of which comes from Ukraine and Russia. At the meeting, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed Libya's clear position on Russia at the United Nations. Libya supported the vote at the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Russian aggression and to expel Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council.
In addition, the foreign ministers also talked about migration via Libya to Europe. Currently, there is a rapid increase on the central Mediterranean route, which can also be attributed to instability in the Sahel. Libya is an important partner in the fight against irregular migration to Europe, as Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasized during the meeting with his counterpart.
Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs