Austrian Exports to the Palestinian Territories Better than Ever

Business between Palestine and Austria as usual? / Picture: © Vindobona

Demand for products for the construction industry is high in the Palestinian Territories.



Both building materials and construction machinery are needed.



Food, especially beverages, are also in demand. The market entry of new supermarkets revived the competitive situation. Now food retailers want to expand their product range. Demand ranges from shelf-stable products, snacks, sweets, etc. to fruit juices.



Demand is also high in the area of medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Currently, pharmaceutical products account for more than 70% of Austria's total exports to the Palestinian Territories.



Exports of optical instruments and measuring and testing instruments rose rapidly by more than 600 % in 2017 as a whole.



Other important areas with opportunities for Austrian companies are motor vehicles and motorcycles, machines and mechanical equipment as well as goods made of wood, iron or steel.



Jordan



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) gives Jordan positive testimony in its latest report. Despite various shocks in recent years, Jordan has managed to reduce its fiscal deficit and achieve stable economic growth. The IMF expects an increase of 2-3% over the next few years.



The kingdom stands out from its Arab neighbours in the region for its political stability and good security situation. They have also managed to turn this small country into a hub for the Middle East: Various free trade agreements have been concluded, including with the USA, Turkey and Canada, and Jordan is part of the GAFTA (Greater Arab Free Trade Area). There is also a free trade agreement with the EU that allows duty-free export of goods of European origin to Jordan. This has attracted not only investments from Iraq and Lebanon, for example, but also European companies that have established their regional presence here.



The market offers opportunities in environmental technology, food and beverages, pharmaceutical products and active ingredients, and services. Here also in the area of environmental technologies.



Date: 22.10.2018 - 26.10.2018

Business Event Type: Economic Mission

AußenwirtschaftsCenter Amman

Contact: Isabel Schmiedbauer

T +962 6 59 38 400

E amman@wko.at

AußenwirtschaftsCenter Tel Aviv

Contact: Günther Schabhüttl (FH)

T +972 3 516 8685

E telaviv@wko.at

Event Link: https://www.wko.at/service/Veranstaltung.html?id=76b6655c-8206-4cec-994d-fafabf995f96

