Meet the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Austria: H.E. Mr. Salah Abdel-Shafi

Salah Abdel-Shafi (صلاح عبد الشافي‎) is the current Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna / Picture: © Vertretung des Staates Palästina in Österreich

Salah Abdel Shafi was born in 1962 in Gaza.



He studied economics at the Hochschule für Ökonomie in Berlin.



Until 2006 he worked for various civil society and international organizations in Palestine (in particular in Gaza). Formerly also General Director of the Gaza Community Mental Health Program, a consultant, and adviser to the World Bank.



From 2006 to 2010 he was PLO Representative and General Delegate of Palestine in Stockholm, Sweden.



From 2010 to 2013 he was Palestinian Ambassador and Head of the Palestinian Diplomatic Mission in Germany. He was the first Palestinian representative to Germany to officially hold ambassadorial status.



Since September 2013 Abdel Shafi has been Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN and international organizations based in Vienna.



Since October 2014 Abdel Shafi has also been Palestinian Ambassador to Slovenia with a residence in Vienna.



Salah Abdel Shafi speaks Arabic, English and German.



His father was the Palestinian political and community leader Haidar Abdel-Shafi.

Sources:

Vertretung des Staates Palästina in Österreich und ständige Beobachtermission des Staates Palästina bei der UN und den Internationalen Organisationen in Wien: https://www.palestinemission.at/botschafter