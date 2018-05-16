US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem: Palestinian Ambassador to Austria Called Back to Palestine in Protest

Irritations between Palestine and Austria due to Austrian disrespect / Picture: © Vindobona

The diplomats from these four EU states attended a reception of the Israeli Foreign Ministry to celebrate the highly controversial relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinian Authorities criticized.



The Palestinian leadership justifies the step of recalling the ambassadors as follows:



When the founding of the State of Israel was announced on May 14, 1948, a dream came true for many Zionist Jews.



For as many Palestinians that day began the "Nakba", the catastrophe that resulted in them losing their homeland.



The 70th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel is therefore no reason for the Palestinian people to celebrate. Rather, this day means 70 years of displacement, 70 years of ethnic cleansing, 70 years of oppression and 70 years of occupation for the Palestinian people.



The Palestinian leadership agreed decades ago to an historic compromise by settling for a Palestinian state on 22% of the original territory as part of the two-state solution. This 22 percent corresponds to less than half of the area that the 1947 UN partition plan had planned for the state of Palestine. This solution is also accepted and - if not consistently, then on paper - supported by the international community.



Instead of recognising this historic compromise, however, the Israeli state continues to insist on a policy of oppression of the Palestinian people and colonisation of Palestinian land and area. Israeli settlements that violate international law are continuing to expand in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and Gaza and its population are in complete land, sea and air isolation. This means that the implementation of the two-state solution is becoming increasingly distant.



Israel's full support by the administration of US President Donald Trump, including the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, is not only contrary to international law and UN resolutions, but also contributes significantly to the arrogance of Israeli policy and to the final failure of the two-state solution.



The 70th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel should not be a reason for the international community to congratulate itself. Rather, Israel must finally no longer be treated as the state that is above international law. Even after 70 years, the Palestinian people have not given up hope of an end to Israeli occupation and a just peace.



Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl had defended the participation of Ambassador Martin Weiss in the reception of the Israeli Foreign Ministry before the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. She had recommended that he attend the reception, Kneissl explained in an interview with ZiB 2.



The visit of the Austrian Ambassador to Israel, Martin Weiss, together with his Hungarian, Czech and Romanian colleagues to the event surrounding the opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem has now led to this understandable and expected irritation.