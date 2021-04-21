Sponsored Content
Austrian EU Commissioner Hahn Presents Funding for NextGenerationEU
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn has presented the "engine" of the NextGenerationEU economic recovery plan. NextGenerationEU will offer grants and loans to the member states with a total volume of EUR 800 billion by 2026. Austria will receive around EUR 3.5 billion.
Austria's EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn has presented the funding of the NextGenerationEU recovery plan. / Picture: © European Parliament
The European Commission launched steps to mobilize around EUR 800 billion through bonds by 2026 to finance the NextGenerationEU construction instrument.
"NextGenerationEU will fundamentally change European capital markets. Now, we are unveiling the engine that will power NextGenerationEU," said the Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn. …
