Austrian-Based EU Strategy for the Danube Region Celebrates Anniversary
The EU Strategy for the Danube Region celebrates its 10th anniversary by highlighting its importance and contribution to Europe. 14 countries with a population of around 115 million people make up one of the strongest economic forces on the European continent.
The Danube connects 14 countries with more than 115 million people. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
The EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), which is based on a Romanian-Austrian initiative, has celebrated its 10th anniversary on June 24.
The strategy comprises fourteen countries - nine EU member states (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Austria) and five non-EU member states (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and Ukraine) and represents an important …
