Austrian-Based EU Strategy for the Danube Region Celebrates Anniversary

PeopleOther ♦ Published: 14 hours ago; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

The EU Strategy for the Danube Region celebrates its 10th anniversary by highlighting its importance and contribution to Europe. 14 countries with a population of around 115 million people make up one of the strongest economic forces on the European continent.

The Danube connects 14 countries with more than 115 million people. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), which is based on a Romanian-Austrian initiative, has celebrated its 10th anniversary on June 24.

The strategy comprises fourteen countries - nine EU member states (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Austria) and five non-EU member states (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and Ukraine) and represents an important …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Prague and Vienna Enter Into Cooperation Agreement (June 17)
Belgrade and Vienna Sign Cooperation Agreement (October 21, 2019)
New Twin City Liner to Connect the Danube Metropolises of Vienna and Bratislava (January 19, 2019)
Read More
Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania, Montenegro, Moldova, Germany, Hungary, EUSDR EU Strategy for the Danube Region, EU Accession, Economic Growth, Czech Republic, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, Ukraine
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter