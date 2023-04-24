Austrian Armed Forces in Global NATO Cyber Drill "Locked Shields 23"
This year, an Austrian team is once again taking part in NATO's largest military cyber defense exercise. The specialists will practice protecting information and communication technology systems and critical infrastructures against cyber attacks.
This year, the Austrian Armed Forces are once again taking part to defend against digital threats, such as disinformation campaigns or attacks on ICT systems, so that communication channels such as 5G networks or satellite communication can be maintained. This means, for example, that airspace surveillance can continue to be ensured in the event of an emergency. This demanding exercise strengthens cyber defense capabilities to prevent, for example, failures of military networks or public networks in crises, according to the Austrian Armed Forces.
"Today's threats show that Austria has to prepare for sub-conventional attacks and threats, for example, cyber attacks from the outside," he said. 'Locked Shields' is one of the largest cyber exercises worldwide," Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said during her visit.
In the drill, the soldiers of the Austrian Armed Forces are challenged by cyber attacks that lead to serious disruptions in the simulated operation of government and military networks, the banking system, a satellite system, and the air defense system. For the first time with a mixed military and civilian team, the Austrian Armed Forces are rising to the challenge with the military cybersecurity center and militia, greatly strengthening its cyber defense capabilities.
State Secretary for Digitalization and Telecommunications Florian Tursky emphasized the importance of the multinational cyber exercise "Locked Shields" for the protection of critical infrastructure: "As one of the largest cyber exercises in the world, 'Locked Shields' offers the opportunity to test our cyber defense in realistic scenarios."
Largest cyber exercise in the world
The Locked Shields 23 cyber drill is part of a series of exercises that have taken place annually since 2010. It is the largest and most complex cyber defense exercise in the world, with a total of 2,800 cyber experts from 38 nations taking part. The Austrian Armed Forces are also taking part this year, for the first time together with civilian experts and militia soldiers.
"Locked Shields 23" will take place this year from April 11 to 21. A week of team building and defense preparation will be followed by the exercise phase, in which teams will counter a sophisticated and intense series of cyberattacks under time pressure. Defenders must detect and repel cyberattacks in real-time and recover captured IT systems.
The drill is being organized by NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, Estonia. The training is a unique opportunity for military and also civilian cyber experts - to practice realistically and together the defense and protection of information and communication technology systems and critical infrastructure against cyber attacks.