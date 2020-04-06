Sponsored Content
Austria to Ease Anti-Corona Measures from Mid-April
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:13 ♦ (Vindobona)
The drastic Austrian measures in the fight against the coronavirus are to be gradually eased after Easter.
Austria is one of the first European countries that intends to relax its measures in the fight against COVID-19 immediately after Easter. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Federal Chancellor Kurz said that the opening of small shops under strict conditions from 14 April onwards was a goal.
After Easter, the slow return to normality is to begin in Austria in the corona crisis. The aim is to allow small shops as well as DIY and garden centres to reopen under strict conditions from 14 April onwards, announced Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. …
