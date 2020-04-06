Austria to Ease Anti-Corona Measures from Mid-April

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:13 ♦ (Vindobona)

The drastic Austrian measures in the fight against the coronavirus are to be gradually eased after Easter.

Austria is one of the first European countries that intends to relax its measures in the fight against COVID-19 immediately after Easter. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Federal Chancellor Kurz said that the opening of small shops under strict conditions from 14 April onwards was a goal.

After Easter, the slow return to normality is to begin in Austria in the corona crisis. The aim is to allow small shops as well as DIY and garden centres to reopen under strict conditions from 14 April onwards, announced Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (April 3)
Explosive Corona Papers: Tens of Thousands of Additional Deaths in Austria (April 1)
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (April 1)
Austrian Government Extends Measures: Masks Partially Obligatory (March 30)
Federal Chancellor: "The situation is still serious" (March 26)
Read More
Austrian Government, Sebastian Kurz, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Karl Nehammer, Rudolf Anschober
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - April 3, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Europe: Update - April 3, 2020
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - April 3, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter