Austria, the OSCE and the Asia Pacific - Effective Multilateralism in a Globalized World

The OSCE's Asian Partners for Co-operation are: Afghanistan, Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea and Thailand / Picture: © OSCE / Logo of the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will open the conference on 16 May 2018.

Kneissl’s keynote speech on the role of effective multilateralism in the two regions will be followed by high-level opening statements by OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Director General of the Office of the UN in Vienna and UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov tbc, Director General of the IAEO, Yukiya Amano tbc, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman, and CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo.



A side-event will look into ways of effectively fighting against trafficking in Human Beings in the region with Madina Jarbussynova, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, Geoffrey Shaw, Australian Government Ambassador for People Smuggling and Human Trafficking, and Hannes Schreiber, Head of Division for Asylum, Migration, Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, MFA Austria.



The conference will give international organizations in this field - in particular, the OSCE and UN Institutions - the opportunity to present their positions.



The conference will provide diplomats, military staff and representatives from international organizations as well as participants from the academic and public sector with an inclusive forum to bridge perspectives from the OSCE area and the Asia Pacific discuss how multilateralism and its institutions can best respond to their security challenges.



In the current global security environment, complex and transnational threats, regional instability, geopolitical rivalry and rapid technological developments challenge the existing security architectures.



The security order based on rules and principles is often disregarded or even violated, both in Europe and Asia Pacific.



The conference aims to reassess the major security challenges in both regions and find answers to providing comprehensive security to states and their people. It will in particular look into ways to improve links between the OSCE area and its Asian Pacific neighbours.

About the OSCE Asian Partners for Cooperation

The OSCE Asian Partners for Cooperation are Afghanistan, Australia, Korea, Japan and Thailand.



Through ongoing dialogue and joint activities with the Asian Partners for Co-operation, the OSCE shares its expertise and provides insight into current developments.



The Partners for Co-operation in Asia started to foster a flexible dialogue with the CSCE/OSCE in the early 1990s, at the time when the Organization was taking on a more formal structure. This was also a time when the OSCE area was increasingly concerned with new security risks that emerged after the end of the Cold War. Japan's partnership started in 1992, Korea's in 1994, Thailand's in 2000, Afghanistan's in 2003, Mongolia's in 2004 (becoming a participating State in 2012), and Australia’s in 2009.



The inter-linkage between European security and the broader context of world security has been underscored in a number of OSCE documents, such as the Istanbul Charter for European Security and the Maastricht OSCE Strategy to Address Threats to Security and Stability in the XXI Century. In 2003, the Permanent Council (PC.DEC/571) decided to explore new avenues of co-operation and interaction with its Partners for Co-operation and to explore the scope for wider sharing of OSCE norms, principles and commitments.



Over the years, the OSCE has been able to share its experience with the Asian Partners for Co-operation on a number of topics, including:

Search for conflict prevention in the new security circumstance

New security threats and a new security paradigm

Applicability of OSCE Confidence- and Security-Building Measures in Northeast Asia

Human dimension of security

Comprehensive security in Central Asia

Anti-trafficking

Throughout the ongoing dialogue and joint activities with the Asian Partners for Co-operation, the OSCE shares its expertise and provides insight into current developments and is open to reciprocal enrichment provided by them. Keeping an open channel of communication between the OSCE and the Asian Partners, as well as among the Partners themselves, allows for the beneficial exchange of information and experiences.



A number of meetings, conferences and special events provide a broad framework for regular contact:



Asian Partners for Co-operation participate as observers in the OSCE Ministerial Council Meetings. They actively participate in OSCE yearly events, such as:



- the Annual Security Review Conference

- the Economic Forum

- the Human Dimension Implementation Meeting

- the Annual Implementation Assessment Meeting

- the Annual and Winter Sessions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly



Asian Partners for Co-operation are regularly invited as observers in Permanent Council and Forum for Security Co-operation meetings.



Following a decision by the Permanent Council (PC.DEC/430), the Contact Group with the Asian Partners for Co-operation was launched in 2003. It is an informal group, "which will enable the Asian partners to keep abreast of events and activities in the OSCE area and the participating States to find out about the main issues concerning their region".



The regular conference with the Asian Partners for Co-operation provides the opportunity to exchange views and contribute to further developments in the OSCE's relationship with the Asian Partners for Co-operation.