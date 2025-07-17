Austria Strengthens Senegal as an Anchor of Stability in West Africa

The meeting, which was initiated by General Diop and co-financed by Denmark, provided an opportunity for a broader exchange with defense colleagues from various countries on issues of peacekeeping. Senegal has been actively participating in African EU missions and UN operations for years, and also supports Austria's candidacy for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Training cooperation and European support

An essential component of bilateral cooperation is the training of combat divers by the Austrian Armed Forces, which has been ongoing since 2018 and will conclude its first phase this year. These special forces are deployed off the coast of Senegal to combat drug smuggling and human trafficking. A further phase in the area of special forces is currently being examined, and Diop expressed interest in additional training, cooperation, and an exchange on ammunition safety and storage, fields in which Austria has considerable expertise.

Under the European Peace Facility (EPF), around ten million euros will also be provided to Senegal to support its armed forces in securing land and river borders. Austria's share of these funds is approximately 2.8 percent. The European Union recently decided on this support on July 8, 2025, to contribute to security and stability in West Africa.

Sahel under pressure: terrorism and France's withdrawal

Minister Tanner pointed out that stable states such as Senegal are coming under increasing pressure as the security situation in Mali and the entire Sahel region gradually deteriorates. The border area with Mali, the Kayes region, is particularly affected due to increased terrorist activity. Recent reports confirm the escalation of violence in the Sahel region, where jihadist groups such as Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) are expanding their territorial influence. Most recently, on July 1, 2025, three Indian nationals were kidnapped in the Kayes region, highlighting the ongoing threat.

At the same time, France plans to withdraw its soldiers, who have been supporting the fight against Islamist extremists, among other things, from Senegal by the end of the year. This is part of a broader withdrawal ordered by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who wants to close all French military bases in the country by 2025 to redefine relations with France as a “ normal foreign partnership.” The process of handing over military facilities began in March and is expected to be completed by September.

Minister Tanner emphasized that it is in Europe's interest to “ use this anchor” to curb migration flows, illegal activities, and crime, thereby ensuring greater security in Europe. Given the complex challenges in the region, she said, it is essential not only to maintain but also to strengthen engagement.

Austrian MoD