Austria Lifts Landing Bans for Airplanes from All 18 Countries that were Previously Banned
The previous landing bans for aircraft from 18 countries expired on 1 August 2020. From now on, new entry regulations will apply, requiring a mandatory Covid 19 test. There are exceptions for diplomats and some other groups.
Since July 16, 2020 landing bans for aircraft from Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, Iran, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Sweden, United Kingdom and Ukraine were introduced at Austrian airports.
These rules, which had only existed for 2 weeks, have been thrown over again on August 1st.
Allegedly they have been simplified.
The new rules of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, which are effective immediately, can be classified as follows:
1) Simplified entry requirements for travellers from 31 countries
It is possible without restrictions for people to enter Austria from one of the following countries if they have their domicile or habitual place of residence in Austria or in one of these countries.
In this regard, the person travelling to Austria must credibly show that he was not in any other country with the exception of Austria or one of the countries on the list.
The "Entry and Transit Declaration" for those travellers reads as follows: "I undertake to put myself in home quarantine in Austria for 14 days without delay. If, during home quarantine, a completed molecular biological test for SARS-CoV-2 is negative, the 14-day self-monitored home quarantine may be terminated."
At present, they currently include the following countries: Andorra, Belgium, Croatia, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Spain, United Kingdom and the Vatican.
The COVID-19 situation in these countries was rated as being safe by the Austrian Federal Government.
2) Required COVID-19 test or 10-day quarantine when entering Austria from all other countries
In order to enter Austria from all other countries not on the above-mentioned list, they must either present a negative COVID-19 test (not older than 72 hours) or begin a ten-day quarantine period.
A person who takes a COVID-19 test with negative results when entering Austria means the mandatory quarantine period is prematurely terminated.
a) Passengers from the following COVID-19 risk areas cannot freely decide between a COVID-19 test or quarantine.
In this case, negative COVID-19 test results must be presented when entering the country.
This applies for travelling to Austria from: Albania, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kosovo, Mexico, Moldavia, Montenegro, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Province of Hubei (People’s Republic of China), Romania, Russian Federation, Sweden, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States.
b) People coming from these countries who are Austrian citizens and nationals of EU and EEA member states as well as people travelling from these countries whose domicile or habitual place of residence is in Austria or who possess a valid residence permit in Austria have the possibility to take a molecular-biological SARS-CoV-2 test within 48 hours after entering Austria.
This means that this group of people is allowed to enter Austria without a COVID-19 test. These people entering Austria can take the PCR test on site when arriving at the airport. However, the test does not necessarily have to take place at the airport.
In this case they will have to remain in quarantine until they receive the negative test results. Quarantine means self-monitored home quarantine or suitable accommodations. The affected individuals have to pay the costs for testing and accommodations themselves.
3) No entry for third party nationals outside of the Schengen area
At the present time, third party nationals without a residence permit in Austria or a Visa D are generally prohibited from entering Austria from a country outside of the Schengen area.
In order for these individuals to enter Austria from within the Schengen area, they must be able to present a negative COVID-19 test and also begin a mandatory ten-day quarantine period.
However, there are exemptions from both rules, for example for nursing staff, seasonal workers, diplomats and travellers within the context of commercial traffic who are required to present a negative COVID-19 test when entering the country, or who can prematurely end their potential quarantine with corresponding negative test results.
These entry regulations do not generally apply for people in transit through Austria (also for transfer passengers, amongst others).