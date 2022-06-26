Austria has Frozen the Assets of Russian Oligarchs Worth 1.5 Billion Euros
The Austrian authorities have frozen the assets of 1.5 billion euros belonging to Russian oligarchs since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, around 1.5 billion euros in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs have been frozen in Austria to date as a result of the war of aggression in Ukraine.
The responsible task force under the leadership of the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) has done "highly professional and meticulous investigative work," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). This was announced today in a press release, according to ORF.
The task force has so far prevented the import or export of goods related to the Russian Federation by blocking several properties in the land register worth tens of millions.
"We are acting consistently and with the full force of the sanctions," Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) commented on the task force's record.
As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the European Union has adopted several packages of sanctions since February 2022. According to the ORF, at the European level, 1,175 individuals and 101 organizations of the Russian Federation have since been sanctioned, assets worth ten billion euros have been confiscated and transactions worth 196 billion euros have been blocked, according to the Ministry of Interior.
Austrian Ministry of the Interior