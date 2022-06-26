Austria has Frozen the Assets of Russian Oligarchs Worth 1.5 Billion Euros

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:43 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian authorities have frozen the assets of 1.5 billion euros belonging to Russian oligarchs since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

"We are acting consistently and with the full force of the sanctions," Chancellor Karl Nehammer commented on the task force's record. / Picture: © ÖVP Bundespartei / Jacob Glaser

According to the Ministry of the Interior, around 1.5 billion euros in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs have been frozen in Austria to date as a result of the war of aggression in Ukraine.

The responsible task force under the leadership of the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) has done "highly professional and meticulous investigative work," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). This was announced today in a press release, according to ORF.

The task force has so far prevented the import or export of goods related to the Russian Federation by blocking several properties in the land register worth tens of millions.

"We are acting consistently and with the full force of the sanctions," Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) commented on the task force's record.

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the European Union has adopted several packages of sanctions since February 2022. According to the ORF, at the European level, 1,175 individuals and 101 organizations of the Russian Federation have since been sanctioned, assets worth ten billion euros have been confiscated and transactions worth 196 billion euros have been blocked, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Austrian Ministry of the Interior

Austrian Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Iran Nuclear Talks: Avoiding Sanctions - Lavrov in Tehran (June 22)
Three Seas Initiative in Riga for Common Ground against Russia (June 20)
Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Demands Protection of European Values (June 15)
Human Rights Violations in the Ukraine Conflict: "Western Values Under Pressure" (June 9)
Read More
Russo-Ukrainian War, Russian Oligarchs, Russia Sanctions, Karl Nehammer, Gerhard Karner, DSN Direktion Staatsschutz und Nachrichtendienst Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres
Featured
How the People’s Republic of China Leverages Its Membership in Multilateral Organizations to Advance Its Geopolitical Interests
How China's Global Infrastructure Strategy Undermines European Integration in the Western Balkans and Beyond
See latest Vindobona Newsletter