Austria Continues Support for Syria
Published: Yesterday; 10:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has agreed on providing aid of more than EUR 18 million for Syria and Syrian refugees. On the occasion of the ten year anniversary of the crisis and the fifth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region", Schallenberg demands an end for the wait for peace in Syria.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has promised to continue the humanitarian support for Syria. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
At the fifth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region," Austria will pledge aid of EUR 18.2 million to benefit the people of Syria and Syrian refugees and their host communities in neighboring countries in 2021.
"A few days ago marked the tenth anniversary of the beginning of the brutal and tragic conflict in Syria. The humanitarian situation of the people in Syria and the region remains devastating after a decade of death, destruction, and unspeakable suffering," Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said. …
