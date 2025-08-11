Austria Calls for “Roam Like at Home” for the Western Balkans Too

Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (consumer protection), Alexander Pröll (digitalization), and Josef Schellhorn (State Secretary for Deregulation in the Foreign Office) have issued a joint appeal to the EU Commission. Their concern: fair roaming rules not only for Ukraine, but also for the Western Balkan states. While the EU plans to integrate Ukraine into the roaming area from 2026, holidaymakers and locals in the Western Balkans are to be left empty-handed for the time being. This unequal treatment is unacceptable.

“Anyone who has an EU perspective must also be treated equally in everyday digital life,” said State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Pröll. The demand of the three state secretaries is in line with that of European Affairs Minister Claudia Plakolm, who has already called for an acceleration of the EU enlargement process and tangible steps for the population of the Western Balkans.

Equal treatment as a political signal

The Austrian representatives see the roaming regulation not only as a matter of consumer protection, but also as an important political signal. “It is crucial for us to convince the people of the Western Balkans of Europe,” explains State Secretary for Consumer Protection Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig. For State Secretary for Deregulation Josef Schellhorn, inclusion in the “roam like at home” area is a “first step toward European freedom” that makes the EU accession process tangible. He emphasizes that the Western Balkans are of crucial political and economic importance to Austria.

Roaming trap: How travelers can protect themselves

Although there has been a price cap on data roaming between the EU and the Western Balkans since October 2023, costs for EU citizens can still be high. For this reason, the state secretaries offer tips on how travelers can keep an eye on roaming costs:

Check your contract in advance: Before departure, travelers should check their mobile phone contract for roaming conditions.

Wi-Fi to the rescue: Use Wi-Fi networks whenever possible to save data.

Activate roaming block: One click in your smartphone settings can save you hundreds of euros.

Local SIM or eSIM card: For longer stays, it may be worth buying a local card.

State Secretary for Digitalization Pröll also recommends using digital solutions to reduce costs:

Messenger services: Messenger apps such as WhatsApp or Signal, which work via Wi-Fi, are suitable for calls and messages.

Offline maps: Download maps from Google Maps or other services in advance to use navigation without consuming data.

Backups and updates: Disable automatic cloud backups and app updates, which can otherwise consume expensive mobile data.

The state secretaries are calling on the EU to “send a clear signal for fairness and cohesion – including in the digital space.”

Austrian Ministry for Work, Social Affairs and Consumer Affairs