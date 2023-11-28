Austria and Slovakia Emphasize the Importance of Cooperation and Regional Stability

Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg underlined the need for reliable neighbors in these uncertain times and emphasized the importance of Slovakia as such a partner. He emphasized that the challenges posed by the trouble spots in the Middle East and Ukraine can only be overcome through strong neighborly relations and close coordination at bilateral and multilateral levels. The need for European unity in the face of the immediate security threat posed by Russia was also emphasized.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Blanár also spoke of the importance of bilateral relations, particularly about joint projects that benefit both citizens and companies. He emphasized the importance of Austria as an important trading partner and investor and called for the development of cross-border cooperation in areas such as education, infrastructure, and science.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to stability in the EU's neighborhood, in particular by supporting the countries of the Western Balkans and promoting rapid EU enlargement. This strategy aims to ensure stability in the region and long-term security throughout Europe.

Another central topic of the meeting was illegal migration. Both ministers agreed that the current situation is untenable and that the Schengen system in its current form is not working. They emphasized the need to minimize the impact of border controls on the lives of citizens in border regions and called for closer coordination and exchange of information.

A new direction for Slovak foreign policy?

The formation of a coalition government consisting of Fico's Smer-SSD and other social democratic and nationalist parties had a significant impact on Slovakia's foreign policy. The Slovakian government has taken a decisive step that could influence the geopolitical landscape in Europe. It announced the suspension of planned military aid to Ukraine worth over 40 million euros. This decision marks a significant departure from Slovakia's previous support role in the Ukraine conflict.

The stopped proposal for the 14th package of military aid included the delivery of large-caliber ammunition for artillery, missiles for air defense, mortars, and mines. This withdrawal is all the more remarkable given that Slovakia, an EU and NATO member, had sent military equipment worth around 671 million euros to Ukraine since the start of the Russian war of aggression.

The coalition government under Prime Minister Robert Fico, which has been in power since October and includes the ultra-right Slovak National Party (SNS), had already announced in advance that support for Ukraine would be limited to "humanitarian and civilian aid". This step could have far-reaching consequences for Slovakia's relations with the European Union and Ukraine and represents a challenge to European unity in Russia's policy.

Slovakia's withdrawal of military aid underscores the influence of Fico's pro-Russian stance and his ruling coalition on the country's foreign policy. This withdrawal could not only weaken Ukraine's position in the conflict with Russia but also call into question Slovakia's role as a reliable partner within the EU and NATO.

The role of disinformation in Slovakia's political discourse, perhaps even spread by the Kremlin, especially during the election campaign, is also worrying. Misinformation targeting Fico's political rivals may have influenced public opinion and thus contributed to his election victory.

These developments are a clear sign of a foreign policy U-turn in Slovakia under the leadership of Fico and his coalition government. They raise questions about the country's future direction and how this will affect regional security dynamics and relations with key international actors.

Austrian MFA

Slovak MFA