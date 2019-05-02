Sponsored
Asia's Largest Airline to Fly to Vienna

Published: May 2, 2019; 17:19 · (Vindobona)

From 18 June 2019, China's largest airline, China Southern Airlines, will fly three times a week from Guangzhou to Vienna via the capital Ürümqi (Wūlǔmùqí) in Xinjiang, China's most northwestern province. Xinjiang has made international headlines in the last two years due to massive human rights violations. China may have interned more than a million Uighurs, Turkic-speaking Muslims, in an attempt to suppress their desire for greater autonomy.

Asia's Largest Airline operates more than 2,000 flights to more than 200 destinations daily. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

China Southern Airlines is Asia's largest airline in terms of fleet size, revenue and passengers carried. The airline operates more than 2,000 flights to more than 200 destinations daily.

Asia's largest airline will connect China with Vienna three times a week.

The open jaw flight of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will connect China's metropolis Guangzhou with…

Islam, Guangzhou, Human Rights, China, Uyghurs, China Southern Airlines, World Uyghur Congress, Silk Road Initiative, Shanghai, Xinjiang, China Southern Cargo
