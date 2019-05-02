Sponsored
Asia's Largest Airline to Fly to Vienna
Published: May 2, 2019; 17:19 · (Vindobona)
From 18 June 2019, China's largest airline, China Southern Airlines, will fly three times a week from Guangzhou to Vienna via the capital Ürümqi (Wūlǔmùqí) in Xinjiang, China's most northwestern province. Xinjiang has made international headlines in the last two years due to massive human rights violations. China may have interned more than a million Uighurs, Turkic-speaking Muslims, in an attempt to suppress their desire for greater autonomy.
China Southern Airlines is Asia's largest airline in terms of fleet size, revenue and passengers carried. The airline operates more than 2,000 flights to more than 200 destinations daily.
