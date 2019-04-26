Article Tools

Alibaba's Jack Ma Hosted Lower Austrian Business Delegation

Published: Yesterday; 19:25 · (Vindobona)

In order to improve bilateral relations and exports between Lower Austria and the Chinese partner province Zhejiang near Shanghai, a large delegation from Lower Austria headed by Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner was touring East China this week. The plan is to increase goods exports by 100 million euros within four years.

The Chinese Internet billionaire Jack Ma (Alibaba) with Chancellor Kurz and Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner in Hangzhou. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Currently, goods worth 400 million euros are being exported from Lower Austria to China. In four years it is to be 500 million euros.

To achieve this goal, a delegation consisting of Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, members of the government and representatives of more than 30 companies is now travelling to East China.

Lower Austria is an export-oriented…

